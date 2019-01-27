Gazal Corporation Limited (ASX:GZL): Time For A Financial Health Check

While small-cap stocks, such as Gazal Corporation Limited (ASX:GZL) with its market cap of AU$192m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is crucial, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Though, since I only look at basic financial figures, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into GZL here.

How much cash does GZL generate through its operations?

Over the past year, GZL has ramped up its debt from AU$25m to AU$28m , which includes long-term debt. With this rise in debt, GZL currently has AU$16k remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Moreover, GZL has produced AU$632k in operating cash flow during the same period of time, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 2.3%, signalling that GZL’s current level of operating cash is not high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In GZL’s case, it is able to generate 0.023x cash from its debt capital.

Does GZL’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Looking at GZL’s AU$7.7m in current liabilities, the company may not have an easy time meeting these commitments with a current assets level of AU$4.2m, leading to a current ratio of 0.55x.

Can GZL service its debt comfortably?

GZL’s level of debt is appropriate relative to its total equity, at 29%. GZL is not taking on too much debt commitment, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. We can check to see whether GZL is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In GZL’s, case, the ratio of 4.62x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving GZL ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Next Steps:

GZL’s high cash coverage and appropriate debt levels indicate its ability to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate ample cash flow. However, its lack of liquidity raises questions over current asset management practices for the small-cap. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for GZL’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research Gazal to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

