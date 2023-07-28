Gazan children flock to learn the Koran in the summer

STORY: Young people are flocking to this Koran memorization center

They are hoping to learn how to recite the Muslim holy book

[Locator: Khan Younis, Gaza]

[Raeda al-Shobaki, Koran memorizer]

"Despite the conditions that we live in, and despite the widespread temptations, the numbers are increasing, families are interested in bringing up their children on the principles of Islam"

Teachers at one center said the growing number was a response

to attempts to burn copies of the Koran in some European countries

[Iyad Abd al-Hadi, Supervisor, The Koran Memorization Centers]

"In light of the fierce attack on the Book of God and the scenes of burning the Holy Koran in Sweden and other places, they think that this will keep young people and children away from memorizing the Book of God, on the contrary, numbers of the students who memorize Koran are increasing all over the Arab and Islamic world."

Others said learning the Koran kept them away from social media

[Saeed al-Astal, Student]

"I left the games, the internet, the mobile phone, and things that are harmful, and devoted myself to the Koran. I go to the mosque to memorize the Koran. I recite and memorize from 10:15 until noon and then I go home. Or sometimes I listen to other students recite, and then I go home to revise and prepare for the next day. I have lunch and sleep next, I get up, revise well and after that I sleep to wake up in the morning and to go to mosque"