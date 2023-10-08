Gazan describes losing three children in Israeli strikes

STORY: Abu Daqqa lost three children that day, another two were wounded and the fate of her sixth child was unclear on Sunday (October 8).

"I was at home and suddenly, we heard a sound and everything fell over our heads,” she says.

Abu Daqqa learned her children’s fate while in the hospital.

She said she was pulled out from under the rubble of her home in Khan Younis, Gaza, and called for her children’s names but heard no response.

It took civil defence workers three hours to remove her from the rubble, she adds.

Abu Daqqa and residents of three other homes destroyed in air strikes said they received no forewarning from Israel - adding that this strike was different from previous rounds when Israeli security forces had called residents to evacuate in advance of an attack.

Israel’s retaliation came after Palestinian Islamist group Hamas rampaged through Israeli towns on Saturday, killing hundreds of Israelis and escaping with dozens of hostages.

The Israeli military, which regularly accuses Hamas of deliberately operating in residential and other civilian buildings, declined to comment.