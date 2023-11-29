Gazans Cheer as Hamas Releases Russian-Israeli Hostages to Red Cross
Hamas said it released two Russian-Israeli hostages from Gaza on the night of Wednesday, November 29, as mediators worked to prolong the ceasefire.
Video released by Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigades shows militants handing two women over to Red Cross workers in Gaza.
The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said 50-year-old Yelena Trupanov and 73-year-old Irena Tati were returned on Wednesday night along with four Thai nationals and 10 Israeli citizens. Credit: Al-Qassam Brigades via Storyful
Video Transcript
[CROSSTALK]
[CROSSTALK]