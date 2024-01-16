Gazans in Rafah burn Israeli army evacuation leaflets

STORY: The armed wing of Hamas said on Monday (January 15) its fighters had ambushed and killed five Israeli soldiers in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Palestinian health officials said earlier that seven people had been killed and others hurt in an Israeli air strike near the city's Nasser hospital.

At least 24,285 Palestinians have been killed and 61,154 have been wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7, the health ministry in the enclave said in a statement on Tuesday.

Israel launched the war to eradicate Hamas after militants stormed across the border fence on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and capturing 240 hostages.