Gazans search for bodies in Al-Maghazi attack, Isreal counts cost too

Palestinians transport the body of a victim found under the rubble of destroyed buildings after heavy Israeli bombardment of the Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip. The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health said more than 70 people were killed. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

Gazans are searching for dead bodies in the rubble after heavy Israeli bombardment of the Al-Maghazi neighbourhood.

The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health said more than 70 people were killed in air strikes in the former refugee camp. The information could not be independently verified. Videos circulating on social media show dozens of white body bags. Women and children were also among the victims, the ministry said.

According to UN figures, more than 33,000 people live in Al-Maghazi. The Israeli army said it was investigating the reports.

"Despite the challenges posed by Hamas terrorists operating in civilian areas in Gaza, the Israeli army is committed to international law and is taking feasible steps to minimize civilian harm," the army said.

There were also reports of air strikes on the neighbourhood of Al-Bureij. On Friday, the Israeli army called on the people there to flee, even though many have no electricity so miss the warnings. They were told to seek shelter in Deir al-Balah, around six kilometres to the south, despite Israel previously hitting areas it said were safe.

Meanwhile, the Times of Israel has reported that 156 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the two-month ground offensive following the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel on October 7. Hamas is increasing Israeli losses by switching to guerrilla tactics, the Wall Street Journal said, with 14 Israeli soldiers killed on the weekend alone.

