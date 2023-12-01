Gazans Search for Survivors Under Rubble as Ceasefire Comes to an End

Gazans were searching for survivors under the rubble of a Khan Yunis home as the Hamas-Israel ceasefire came to an end on Friday morning, December 1.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the ceasefire concluded due to Hamas launching rockets toward Israeli territory. Consequently, the IDF resumed airstrikes on Gaza.

Footage here, recorded by Palestinian journalist Amr Tabash, shows first responders and civilians in a destroyed building.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said at least 14 people died in the space of two hours following the resumed strikes. Credit: Amr Tabash/Alkofiya via Storyful