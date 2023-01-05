Gazans turns to firewood as energy prices soar

Gazans turn to firewood amid soaring gas prices in winter
Nidal al-Mughrabi
·2 min read

By Nidal al-Mughrabi

GAZA (Reuters) - In one of Gaza City's oldest suburbs, Saadeya al-Malaha collects dry branches she finds by the side of the roads, then carefully balances the pile on her head and carries it home to light a fire and cook for her two children.

With winters growing harsher, gas prices climbing and regular power cuts, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are increasingly turning to firewood, which experts say could harm the environment.

"We use firewood because we don't have money to fill cooking gas. What can we do? How can we feed our children? How can we eat if not on firewood?" said al-Malaha, 43, sitting in front of a fire pit at her doorstep.

To meet rising demand, Samir Hejji and his three sons have recently taken to cutting down and selling lumber wood around the narrow coastal strip that is home to 2.3 million people and whose borders are tightly controlled by Israel and Egypt.

"More people are buying wood because of the high prices of electricity. We have power shortages of eight hours or more daily," said Hejji,a 55-year-old retired police officer, standing by piles of olive tree wood.

One kg (2.2 lb) of lumber wood costs up to one Israeli shekel ($0.28). Some families need around five kg a day, some collected off the streets. The cost of filling a 12-litre cooking gas bottle went up to 72 shekels ($20.5) in 2022 from 63 ($18) shekels a year earlier.

Using electric heaters is more expensive and residents complain of lengthy power cuts.

But environmental expert Nizar Al-Waheidi, warns against the widespread use of firewood. He said it could harm people's health and cause environmental damage.

"The practice causes problems such as environmental pollution and it affects global warming," Waheidi, a former official at the Palestinian agriculture ministry, told Reuters.

(Writing by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Maayan Lubell and Tomasz Janowski)

Recommended Stories

  • GOP lawmaker seated despite NYC residency questions by Dems

    Lester Chang became the first Asian American elected to represent Brooklyn’s growing Chinatown in the state Assembly by defeating a longtime Democratic incumbent Nov. 8. Chang says his current residence is his Brooklyn childhood home, where he lives with his 95-year-old mother and visually impaired uncle. While Assembly Democrats have debated whether Chang should be seated, they took no action on first day of the new legislative session.

  • Queues at morgues as China condemns traveler COVID curbs

    STORY: A growing line of mourners could be seen outside a Beijing morgue on Wednesday (January 4) as China battles its COVID-surge. It’s not the picture some there would like the world to see.“No filming!” said this security staff. China’s health authorities officially reported just five deaths on Tuesday. But some believe the toll could be much higher, including Zhang, a Beijing resident. "Some people told me the government released the number, that was a single digit number of deaths, that is totally ridiculous and not credible, you know. As far as I know, my close relatives, among them, there are four that died already, that is from one family. So I hope the government will honestly and credibly tell its people and people in the world what’s really happened here."The World Health Organization on Tuesday invited Chinese scientists to share detailed numbers on its COVID deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations, as concern grows over the accuracy of China’s data for its current surge. State mouthpiece the People’s Daily on Wednesday called on citizens to rally around a “final victory” over the virus. In the same editorial, it rejected criticism of tough anti-virus regime that triggered protests late last year. Beijing U-turned on zero-COVID policies in early December after a flare up of public anger, and now infections are growing. Fearful of new variants emerging, countries are slapping tougher controls on inbound Chinese travelers, which Beijing criticizes as unreasonable and lacking scientific basis. Japan will require a negative test result before departure for all Chinese visitors from Wednesday, following similar moves by the United States, Britain and South Korea. South Korea, which began testing travelers from China for COVID on Monday, said more than a fifth of the test results were positive. A Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman denounced the testing as 'discriminatory practices', adding that countries should not use the surge as an 'opportunity to engage in political manipulation'.But despite restrictions, state media reports interest in outbound travel cranking up. At least five million Chinese are expected to arrive in Thailand this year – a third of its pre-pandemic annual total, while bookings for international flights from China have risen yearly by 145%. Though passenger travel is still a fraction of pre-COVID levels, the Chinese government says it will increase flights and make it easier for residents to travel abroad.

  • Woman poses as child, boards school bus and tries breaking into school, PA cops say

    A student told the bus driver the woman was an adult, according to news outlets.

  • GE HealthCare Jumps in Trading Debut After Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co.’s former medical-equipment business surged in its trading debut as investors got their first chance to bet on the now-independent company.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsShares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. r

  • Cathie Wood's Ark funds plow another $19 million into Tesla stock after Elon Musk's EV maker missed delivery targets

    Cathie Wood's flagship fund ARKK continued to keep buying the dip in Tesla after the stock fell Tuesday thanks to missing its forecasts for vehicle deliveries.

  • China ready to resume oil and gas talks with the Philippines, says Xi

    China is ready to resume oil and gas talks and manage maritime issues "cordially" with the Philippines, China President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday, according to Chinese state television. Xi was speaking to his Philippines counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who was on a three-day visit to Beijing. Beijing territorial claims in the South China Sea, which is rich in oil, gas and fish and where about $3 trillion in ship-borne trade passes annually, had been a source of tension between it and some Southeast Asian countries, including the Philippines.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Skewers Incoming GOP Rep. George Santos With A Blast From The Past

    The New York Republican had "basically catfished an entire congressional district," cracked the late night host.

  • Here’s when the Bay Area storm will hit hardest

    Forecasts call for an immediate rush of very heavy rain and gusty winds — possibly reaching 70 miles per hour — as Wednesday progresses. Rainfall totals could exceed eight inches in some areas by Thursday night.

  • Photos from space show 11,000 beavers are wreaking havoc on the Alaskan tundra as savagely as wildfire

    Beavers love the warming Arctic, so they're re-landscaping it. Their dams change Alaska's lakes and rivers so much you can see it from space.

  • Large, eerie shadows lurking below surface of Georgia’s black water swamps are alive

    Never, ever reach out to touch them, experts warn.

  • Flooding a concern with more rain set to douse San Diego

    There are concerns over flooding in certain parts of San Diego as more rainfall is expected to hit the region.

  • California Officials Measure One of the Highest Snowpacks in 40 years

    State officials say California currently has one the best snowpack levels covering its mountain ranges in four decades, the Associated Press reported.

  • California storms: Lake Shasta 34% full could see water level rise way up

    Bureau of Reclamation officials said the water level at Lake Shasta could rise 50 feet with all the rain expected to fall over the next 10 days.

  • Storm timeline: Here's when to expect intense rainfall

    A strong storm is moving through California, bringing heavy rain, powerful winds and dangerous beach conditions.

  • Mandatory evacuations ordered in Santa Barbara County as severe storm moves in

    Authorities expect the Thomas, Alisal and Cave fire burn areas to be significantly impacted by the storms.

  • How the Radical, Fuel-Efficient ‘Flying V’ Airplane Could Replace Jumbo Jets

    The 315-passenger jet flies like other commercial airliners its size, according to recent tests, but is 20 percent more fuel efficient. Plus, it just looks a lot cooler.

  • Super-straight jet stream will cause localized weather chaos worldwide

    If you’re on the receiving end of the monster jet stream, a minority will experience extreme weather.

  • The atmospheric river hitting California as seen from space: How to interpret it

    While atmospheric rivers can cause flooding and mudslides, many are weak and can provide beneficial rain to drought-stricken California.

  • Live updates: Tornado warnings, watches issued for several Florida counties as strong storms move east

    More tornado watches and warnings have been issued as strong thunderstorms move across the northern part of Florida.

  • Timeline: When will California storms hit hardest and how long will they last?

    When will California storms hit hardest and how long will they last?