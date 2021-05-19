Gaza's health system buckling under repeated wars, blockade

  • FILE - In this May 17, 2021, file photo, Palestinians receive treatment at the Shifa Hospital for their wounds caused by an Israeli airstrike airstrike that destroyed the upper floors of a commercial building and caused damage to the nearby Health Ministry and prime health care clinic, in Gaza City. The Gaza Strip's already feeble health system is being brought to its knees by the fourth war in just over a decade. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra, File)
  • FILE - In this May 17, 2021, file photo, people inspect the rubble of a destroyed commercial building and Gaza health care clinic following an Israeli airstrike on the upper floors of a commercial building near the Health Ministry in Gaza City. The Gaza Strip's already feeble health system is being brought to its knees by the fourth war in just over a decade. (AP Photo/Adel Hana, File)
  • FILE - In this May 16, 2021, file photo, Palestinians rescue a survivor from the rubble of a destroyed residential building following deadly Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City. The Gaza Strip's already feeble health system is being brought to its knees by the fourth war in just over a decade. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra, File)
  • FILE - In this May 17, 2021, file photo, Palestinians receive treatment at the Shifa Hospital from their wounds caused by an Israeli airstrike that destroyed the upper floors of a commercial building and caused damage to the nearby Health Ministry and prime health care clinic, in Gaza City. The Gaza Strip's already feeble health system is being brought to its knees by the fourth war in just over a decade. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra, File)
  • Palestinians take shelter at a school run by the U.N. after fleeing heavy Israeli missile strikes in the outskirts of Gaza City, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The Gaza Strip's already feeble health system is being brought to its knees by the fourth war in just over a decade. At the school, no one wore a mask or could do any social distancing in the cramped quarters. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • Palestinians take shelter at a school run by the U.N. after fleeing heavy Israeli missile strikes in the outskirts of Gaza City, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The Gaza Strip's already feeble health system is being brought to its knees by the fourth war in just over a decade. At the school, no one wore a mask or could do any social distancing in the cramped quarters. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • Palestinians take shelter at a school run by the U.N. after fleeing heavy Israeli missile strikes in the outskirts of Gaza City, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The Gaza Strip's already feeble health system is being brought to its knees by the fourth war in just over a decade. At the school, no one wore a mask or could do any social distancing in the cramped quarters. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • Palestinians take shelter at a school run by the U.N. after fleeing heavy Israeli missile strikes in the outskirts of Gaza City, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The Gaza Strip's already feeble health system is being brought to its knees by the fourth war in just over a decade. At the school, no one wore a mask or could do any social distancing in the cramped quarters. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • Palestinians take shelter at a school run by the U.N. after fleeing heavy Israeli missile strikes in the outskirts of Gaza City, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The Gaza Strip's already feeble health system is being brought to its knees by the fourth war in just over a decade. At the school, no one wore a mask or could do any social distancing in the cramped quarters. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
  • FILE - In this May 17, 2021, file photo, medics inspect the rubble of Gaza health care clinic following an Israeli airstrike on the upper floors of a commercial building near the Health Ministry in Gaza City. The Gaza Strip's already feeble health system is being brought to its knees by the fourth war in just over a decade. (AP Photo/Adel Hana, File)
1 / 10

Gaza Health Crisis

FILE - In this May 17, 2021, file photo, Palestinians receive treatment at the Shifa Hospital for their wounds caused by an Israeli airstrike airstrike that destroyed the upper floors of a commercial building and caused damage to the nearby Health Ministry and prime health care clinic, in Gaza City. The Gaza Strip's already feeble health system is being brought to its knees by the fourth war in just over a decade. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra, File)
FARES AKRAM and AYA BATRAWY
·6 min read

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Gaza Strip’s already feeble health system is being brought to its knees by the fourth war in just over a decade.

Hospitals have been overwhelmed with waves of dead and wounded from Israel’s bombardment. Many vital medicines are rapidly running out in the tiny, blockaded coastal territory, as is fuel to keep electricity going.

Two of Gaza’s most prominent doctors, including the No. 2 in Gaza’s coronavirus task force, were killed when their homes were destroyed during barrages since fighting between Hamas and Israel erupted 10 days ago.

Just as Gaza was climbing out of a second wave of coronavirus infections, its only virus testing lab was damaged by an airstrike and has been shut down. Health officials fear further outbreaks among tens of thousands of displaced residents crammed into makeshift shelters after fleeing massive barrages.

At one U.N.-run school where 1,400 people were taking shelter, Nawal al-Danaf and her five children were crammed into a single classroom with five other families. Blankets draped over cords crisscrossed the room to carve out sleeping spaces.

“The school is safe from the war, but when it comes to corona, with five families in a room, everyone infects each other,” said al-Danaf, who fled Israeli tank shelling on the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya a few days ago.

Blankets and laundry dangled from the railings of the school’s balcony, as women looked down into a yard where children were playing and men sat chatting. No one wore a mask or could do any social distancing in the cramped quarters.

The Gaza Strip’s health infrastructure was already collapsing before this latest war, said Adnan Abu Hasna, a media adviser for UNRWA, the U.N. agency that provides vital assistance to the 75% of the enclave’s population who are refugees. “It’s frightening,” he said.

The sector has been battered by three previous wars between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers. In each round of fighting, hospitals and clinics were damaged or destroyed, and medical personnel killed. And after each, authorities had to slowly rebuild, hampered by the blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt since Hamas took power in 2007.

Other turmoil also weighed on the system. More than two years of weekly Friday Palestinian protests at the border with Israel against the blockade produced a constant stream of casualties from Israeli fire — more than 35,000 injured, many with lifelong disabilities and around 100 still awaiting reconstructive surgery and amputations.

Now health facilities are struggling to handle both the casualties of war and the everyday needs of Gaza’s 2 million people.

"It’s layer-upon-layer of crisis. And there never is really enough time between each crisis to rebuild," Schmale said. "The (health care) system has gradually been quite significantly weakened. I wouldn’t say it’s on its knees, but getting close."

Since the current conflict started, Israel has struck hundreds of targets across the Mediterranean coastal strip. Israel says it is trying to cripple Hamas, which has fired hundreds of rockets into Israel.

Gaza health officials say at least 227 Palestinians, including 64 children, have been killed in airstrikes and more than 1,600 wounded. Twelve people in Israel have been killed by rockets.

The bombardment has driven more than 56,000 Gazans from their homes, fleeing into 59 schools run by UNRWA. The U.N. agency is providing them with water and basic hygiene supplies, including face masks. Unknown numbers more have taken refuge with relatives.

UNRWA learned from the last war, in 2014, when some 292,000 displaced people crammed into its schools and other shelters during 50 days of fighting. Since then, the agency has installed showers, more bathrooms and extra water and electricity capacity into some of the schools in case they might be needed again for shelters, officials said.

So far, the current onslaught has not been as directly destructive to health facilities as 2014, when multiple hospitals and clinics took direct hits from Israeli bombing, as did U.N. schools housing the displaced.

Still, Israeli attacks this time have damaged at least 18 hospitals and clinics, the World Health Organization said. Nearly half of all essential drugs have run out. UNRWA's director in Gaza said at least three health care centers have been leveled to the ground, including a trauma and burn center run by Doctors Without Borders.

Among the sites damaged was the main health care clinic, the only site in Gaza where tests detecting COVID-19 can be analyzed, said Dr. Majdi Dhair, head of preventive medicine at the Health Ministry. As a result, coronavirus testing has ground to a halt.

“It’s like a ticking bomb because people are not tested, and those who are infected won’t know that they are infected,” Dhair said.

As of Monday, when the clinic was damaged, Gaza had recorded more than 105,000 coronavirus infections, including 986 deaths. Some 80 people were in critical condition with the virus.

Gaza’s COVID-19 vaccination drive, already slow, has come to a standstill, said WHO’s top official in Gaza, Sacha Bootsma.

Just under 39,000 people, or 2% of Gaza's population, have received vaccinations. There are only enough doses to vaccinate another 15,000, and those expire in June, raising fears they will be unusable by the time they can be given.

“In a war, there are responsibilities to protect health institutions and health care workers,” Schmale said.

He said this week a senior lab technician who works at a main UNRWA health clinic was seriously wounded in an airstrike as he rushed home to help his wife evacuate. He is in intensive care with severe brain damage.

"The price the civilian population is paying is unbearable and unacceptable, and health care workers are an element of that," Schmale said.

"Our staff are as terrified as the rest of the population. They are really afraid to go to work after heavy nights of shelling or bombing."

Only about half of government-run primary care centers are operating. Sixteen of UNRWA’s 22 health care centers were working as of Wednesday. Most of Gaza relies on the U.N. centers, according to UNRWA.

All of the government’s 13 hospitals are running, though some have sustained damage, and as of Monday, 16 private or NGO-run hospitals were working.

But all are badly in need of emergency medical supplies. WHO listed some 40 key medicines and medical supplies that it is waiting for, including anesthetics, antibiotics, sutures and blood bags. Gaza’s border with Israel has been closed throughout the fighting.

Also urgently needed is fuel. Electricity output in Gaza has dropped some 60%, forcing hospitals to rely more on fuel-thirsty generators, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement.

During one brief opening, UNRWA was able to bring in five fuel trucks, enough to help it run its facilities for a few weeks. But other trucks of food and medicine could not enter, reportedly prevented by ongoing shelling. Two days ago, Egypt sent in a supply convoy that included medical supplies and fuel, but that fuel is expected to run out Thursday.

If the border stays closed, supplies will begin to run out and “we will need so-called humanitarian corridors open to bring stuff in,” Schmale said.

___

Batrawy reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. regulator awards $28 million to tipster on Panasonic probe

    The U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday doled out a $28-million award to a whistleblower for information that led U.S. authorities to bring bribery charges against a subsidiary of Panasonic Corp , according to the tipster's lawyers. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which did not disclose the name of the company or the whistleblower, said the information led the SEC and another other agency to open investigations resulting in "significant enforcement actions". Attorneys Christopher Connors and Andy Rickman said they represented the whistleblower and confirmed the award related to Panasonic foreign bribery probe.

  • Israel and Hamas accused of war crimes in Gaza

    More than a week into their fourth war, Israel and the Hamas militant group already face allegations of possible war crimes in Gaza. Israel says Hamas is using Palestinian civilians as human shields, while critics say Israel is using disproportionate force. (May 18)

  • How Sprout Wellness is helping companies address burnout and mental health in the workplace

    Neer Sharma, CEO of Sprout Wellness, joined Yahoo Finance Live today to discuss how the company is helping to address burnout and mental help in the workplace.

  • Cisco Shares Slip on Profit Forecast Hurt By Component Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc. shares fell after the company said its profitability is being squeezed by the cost of securing components needed to meet a surge in orders driven by a rebound in spending on computer networks.The biggest maker of gear that’s the backbone of the internet gave an optimistic revenue forecast helped by what it called the strongest demand in a decade. But its profit projection was below Wall Street estimates after the company chose to “endure short-term pain” to make sure it has enough chips to meet its order obligations, Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins said.Like many other companies, Cisco is feeling the pinch of a shortage of semiconductors available to meet rising demand as chunks of the world economy rebound from the worst of the pandemic-driven recession. Cisco is paying more per component and having to fork out fees to expedite shipments, company executives said Wednesday.Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren said he expects those shortages will last until the end of 2020. Absent the constraints, Cisco’s revenue projections would have been higher.Cisco shares fell more than 6% in extended trading, after closing at $52.47. The stock had rallied more than 17% this year.Sales in the fiscal fourth quarter will rise 6% to 8% from a year earlier, the company said Wednesday in a statement. That indicates revenue of $12.9 billion to $13.1 billion, compared with an average analyst projection of $12.8 billion. Profit excluding certain items in the period will be 81 to 83 cents a share, shy of the average analyst estimate of 85 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The profitability squeeze overshadowed commentary and an earnings report from the company that provided strong evidence the economy is rebounding from the low point of 2020.Sales in the fiscal third quarter totaled $12.8 billion, an increase of 7% from a year earlier. Profit, minus certain items, was 83 cents a share, beating the average estimate by a penny. Under Robbins, Cisco is trying to recast itself as a provider of networking services and software. While revenue is increasing from those newer offerings, Cisco still gets the majority of sales from hardware. Software revenue grew 5%, security was up 13%, and infrastructure platforms - gear such as switches and routers - expanded 6% from a year earlier.Lead times, or the amount of time between placing an order and getting it filled, are on the rise for the semiconductor industry. Many companies are more willing to give chipmakers longer-term commitments and pay upfront.(Updates with comments from executives throughout)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gaza children bearing the brunt in Israel-Hamas conflict

    Suzy Ishkontana hardly speaks or eats. It’s been two days since the 7-year-old girl was pulled from the rubble of what was once her family's home, destroyed amid a barrage of Israeli airstrikes. Children are being subjected to extensive trauma in Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

  • Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD) Shareholders Booked A 63% Gain In The Last Year

    The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But one can do better than that by picking better...

  • Spain to lift suspension of AstraZeneca vaccine for second dose in people under 60

    Spain will allow people under age 60 who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine to receive their second inoculation either with the AstraZeneca drug or with Pfizer Inc's vaccine, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Wednesday. Until now, those who had received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine were in limbo because the government suspended that vaccine in March, for people under 60, due to blood-clot concerns. The new policy will affect about 1.5 million Spaniards who have already received their first AstraZeneca dose.

  • Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Canadian Solar's (CSIQ) Q1 results are expected to reflect project monetization benefits. However, appreciation of the Chinese currency might have hurt its earnings performance.

  • 600,000 kids between 12 and 15 have received Pfizer vaccine dose since FDA authorization

    CDC Director Rochelle Walensky announced on Tuesday that 600,000 adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 have received a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine since the FDA granted emergency authorization for that age group last Monday.Why it matters: Vaccinating teens and children will play a key role in fully reopening schools and fully curbing the pandemic in the U.S.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.While it is less likely for young people to fall severely ill from COVID-19, infections can still happen. More than 3 million adolescents under the age of 17 have contracted the virus, White House senior adviser Andy Slavitt said on Tuesday.Pfizer has said its vaccine was 100% effective at protecting against the virus in children between the ages of 12 and 15.The big picture: More than 4.1 million adolescents between the ages of 12 to 17 have been vaccinated so far, since the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines had already been authorized for people over 16, Walensky said at a press briefing."Yesterday, we had a landmark day as the president announced more than 60% of people, 18 years or older, have received at least one vaccine dose," she added.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Duckworth Would Vote on Infrastructure Without GOP Support

    May.19 -- Senator Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois, talks about efforts to pass President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill through Congress. She is on the latest episode of "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations." The interview was recorded May 5, 2021.

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • Ready for a COVID booster shot? Pfizer CEO says one may be needed in 8-12 months

    The announcement offers a clearer update from a previous estimate that said boosters may be needed within six to 12 months.

  • Trump news - live: Ex-president rails at investigation into Trump Organization as McConnell opposes Jan 6 bill

    Follow the latest developments in US politics

  • New York opens criminal investigation into Trump Organization

    Former president faces allegations that Trump Organization misstated real estate valuations to reduce their tax liabilities

  • Lakers vs. Warriors play-in game: Start time, TV channel and odds

    The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in a play-in game for a spot in the NBA playoffs. The game can be viewed on ESPN.

  • ‘I don’t care if you’re vaccinated you little dink’: Teacher’s rant at student who refused to wear mask goes viral

    ‘You’re a jerk and you need to have respect for other people in your life,’ she is seen saying

  • Fox News describes their hosts as ‘responsible journalists’ in defence against Dominion lawsuit

    Citing first amendment rights to free speech, cable network says ‘a free press must be able to report both sides of a story’

  • Here are all 29 lawsuits Trump is facing now that he’s left office

    He faces more than a dozen lawsuits and investigations

  • Trump tells Republicans to block further probe into Capitol riot calling it a ‘Democrat trap’

    ‘Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left’

  • Rep Katie Porter brought back her ‘whiteboard of justice’ to tackle big pharma pricing ‘fairy tale’

    The congresswoman highlights that the company’s advertising spending is nearly double what it spends on research and development