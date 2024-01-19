Gaza's telecomms being restored after eight-day gap in service

A Palestinian man carries a gas cylinder as he walks amid the devastation caused by the Israeli bombing on the Nuseirat refugee camp, after the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the area. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

After eight days largely without telephone and internet, residents of the embattled Gaza Strip should soon be able to use telecommunications services again, the telcomm operator Paltel said on Friday evening.

The company said it would gradually restore the supply. The West Bank-based company's technicians had been working hard to repair the damage caused by the Israeli bombardments.

Services were largely cancelled for the eighth day in a row on Friday. It was the longest so far of the nine disruptions since the Gaza war began more than three months ago.

Most Gaza residents had been out of contact with the outside world since January 12, the organization NetBlocks, which is known for monitoring internet blackouts, wrote on the platform X.

