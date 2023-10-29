Gazeley church campaign to save medieval carved ceiling

A church is fundraising to save its historic ceiling that contains more than 120 carved bosses.

The wooden designs at All Saints' Church, in Gazeley, west Suffolk, are at risk of decay due to leaks in the wagon roof.

The church hopes to fundraise £140,000 to repair and preserve the ceiling.

Treasurer Margaret Gash said: "Now we need to appeal to people outside to please help us preserve this unique bit of history."

The chancel of All Saint's Church dates back to the early 1500s, but villagers were largely unaware of the carving's presence until recent years.

Workers discovered the intricate artworks during a refurbishment in 2006.

Gazeley resident Rob Pilsworth said: "You can't really see them from the floor which is the reason they've survived all the waves of destruction that the church has gone through."

According to Mr Pilsworth, leading academics have described the ceiling as of "national importance".

Some bosses depict people and religious icons, while others show plants, monsters, and both wild and domestic animals.

Margaret Gash said the church ceiling was unique

"To get the entire medieval mindset in one place at one time... this is why it makes it totally unique," said Mr Pilsworth.

One of the carved bosses is a sciapod - a mythological monster with large feet - and is believed to be one of just two in the country.

However, leaks in the outer roof now threaten the longevity of these 500-year-old artworks.

Rob Pilsworth said: "We can't be the generation that allows it to disintegrate"

"There is nothing like this in the country and it must be preserved," Ms Gash added.

Mr Pilsworth estimates that if the leaks are not repaired urgently, the carvings could decay within the next five years.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830