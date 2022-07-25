Gazprom: Nord Stream 1 supply to EU to be cut further

Jennifer Meierhans - BBC News
·2 min read
Gas line technician
Gas line technician

Russian energy giant Gazprom says it will once again drastically cut gas supplies to the EU through its main pipeline due to maintenance work.

Gazprom said stopping another turbine at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would cut daily gas production to 20%, halving the current level of supply.

The German government said there was no technical reason to limit gas supply.

It is likely to make it more difficult for EU countries to replenish their stores of gas before winter.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which pumps gas from Russia to Germany, has been running well below capacity for weeks, and was completely shut down for a 10-day maintenance break earlier this month.

Russia supplied the EU with 40% of its gas last year, and the EU has accused Russia of using energy as a weapon.

The European Commission has urged countries to cut gas use by 15% over the next seven months after Russia warned it could curb or halt supplies altogether.

Wholesale gas prices have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, with a knock-on impact on consumer energy bills.

Russian state-controlled Gazprom said the latest reduction in supply would begin at 04:00 GMT on Wednesday due to the "technical condition" of one of the last two operating turbines.

But a German economy ministry spokeswoman told AFP news agency: "According to the information we have there is no technical reason for a reduction of deliveries."

The Kremlin maintains that it is a reliable energy partner, and blames Western sanctions for the recent disruption of gas supplies to the EU.

Gazprom says the delayed return - because of sanctions - of equipment serviced in Canada has forced it to keep the gas flow through Nord Stream 1 to just 40% of capacity.

"Our product, our rules. We don't play by rules we didn't create," Gazprom chief executive Alexei Miller has said.

The continued reduction in gas supply through Nord Stream 1 is likely to make it more difficult for countries to replenish their stores before winter, when gas usage is much higher.

Gazprom has cut gas supplies altogether to Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands and Poland, over their refusal to comply with a Kremlin order to pay their bills in roubles, instead of euros or dollars.

Map showing the Nord Stream pipelines from Russia
Map showing the Nord Stream pipelines from Russia

Recommended Stories

  • Global heat waves weigh on grain production, Nord Stream 2 capacity to fall to 20%

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss how extreme weather fueled by climate change could put pressure on grain commodities as well as the latest news about energy deliveries from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Europe.

  • UniCredit Italy private banking head exits as business reorganised

    MILAN (Reuters) -UniCredit is further overhauling its structure under CEO Andrea Orcel, an internal memo showed on Monday, in changes that include the departure of Stefano Vecchi, head of the group's Italian private banking and wealth management unit. Since taking the reins at UniCredit in April 2021, Orcel has been reorganising the group, creating in particular a specific division for Italy, which previous CEO Jean Pierre Mustier had grouped under the Western Europe commercial banking area. Earlier this month Orcel took direct responsibility for the domestic business as the board removed Italy head Niccolo Ubertalli after little more than a year in the job.

  • The unlikely story of Romania's first-ever marriage between two women

    Evie and Gia were able to marry on the day of Bucharest's Pride March because, in the government's eyes, Evie's still a man. Their fight isn't over yet.

  • In Kherson Oblast, occupiers resurrect Berkut brutal special police and are torturing people Security Service of Ukraine

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 25 JULY 2022, 10:30 Law-enforcement officers have exposed the collaborators and traitors who joined the pseudo-entity created by the occupiers, the "Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs", in Kherson Oblast.

  • EU struggles with how to cut off reliance on Russian gas

    European Union nations struggled Monday to find common ground on how to wean the bloc off its reliance on Russian natural gas, seeking to appease wary consumers at home while upholding unity as Moscow turns down the tap. The bloc is bracing for a possible full Russian cutoff of natural gas supplies that could add a big chill to the upcoming winter, leaving nations like economic juggernaut Germany especially exposed. Russia has cut off or reduced gas to a dozen EU countries and on Monday said it will slash flows this week through a major pipeline to Germany by another half, to 20% of capacity.

  • News Analysis: Entering a sixth month of war, Ukraine faces thorny dilemmas

    In Ukraine, new Western-supplied weaponry is generating some battlefield success. But victory boasts can undercut continuing appeals for arms.

  • Turkey has not freed man wanted by Haiti despite court ruling -lawyer

    Turkey has not released a man wanted by Haiti over his alleged involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, his lawyer said on Monday, despite a court rejecting his extradition and ruling he should be freed three weeks ago. Moise, a 53-year-old former businessman who took office in 2017, was shot dead in July 2021 at his private residence. Businessman Samir Handal, a Jordanian national, was detained on an Interpol red notice as he transited through Turkey on his way from the United States to Jordan last November.

  • The frontline fighters barring Russia’s advance

    STORY: Standing in the way of the Russian advance in eastern Ukraine: a Ukrainian battalion and a unit of foreign nationals who answered Kyiv's call for help.They're about half a mile from Russian positions defending the captured eastern city of Izium."From the Ukrainian people," is the message on this mortar.Artillery rains down most nights. Denis Polishchuk's nom de guerre is "Canada" because he was born in Ukraine but lived in Vancouver.“What am I going to tell my children - God willing, I have them someday - when they grow up, or my grandchildren when they ask me about these truly historical times we're living in? And I felt that the only dignified response would be that, yes, I was doing my part. I was fighting alongside with everyone else.”Polishchuk is part of the Carpathian Sich battalion - one of several paramilitary nationalist groups that began as volunteers in 2014, when Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea and backed pro-Russian armed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.Since May, Kyiv says they've been reformed and integrated into the regular army.Moscow brands such former paramilitary groups far-right extremists - and justified its invasion by saying it wants to "denazify" Ukraine. They strongly reject the charge.The fighters recently captured a Russian tank almost intact. They also contend with Russian drones – which they call "black clouds" – that direct artillery fire to their positions.A field commander, who gave his name only as Dzvin for security reasons, says if Russian forces broke through here other units could be outflanked.“We understand that if we, God forbid, surrender this line, if this horde can break through, we will let a huge number, thousands of our brothers who are holding the Donetsk and Luhansk lines, get executed. So it is extremely important. Our deterrence makes it impossible to encircle our troops.” Conor is an ex army medic. He says images of wounded women, children and fighters without adequate medical help prompted him to leave Britain.“So, I thought some of the knowledge that I've been trained in, bring it out here, and we've helped set up field hospitals ... It is getting a lot tougher out here the longer it goes on. It is definitely tiring. Sleep patterns are broken from shelling, and so they shelled at one, two and four o’clock in the morning yesterday, so that’s obviously breaking our sleep routine up, but you've got to stay positive.”Two Britons and a Moroccan citizen captured fighting with the Ukrainian army were sentenced to death as mercenaries by a Russian-backed separatist court in June.Polishchuk says the threat of capture scares him, but not enough to deter him."It’s not going to stop me, it's not going to change my decision. It's definitely something that you have to keep in mind and consider, but at the same time this is war. We all know the possible consequences of us being here and we’ve all made peace with that.”

  • You'll love this gadget's non-stop defense from pesky mosquitoes

    Skip the smelly sprays and get this affordable mosquito-repelling gadget instead.

  • Putin slashes gas supplies to Europe again

    British Airways pilots poised to launch strike action Blow for Putin as China abandons investment in Russia The FTSE 100 rises 0.4pc Lucy Burton: The return of embittered former colleagues will poison office life Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Coinbase and the SEC Are Facing Off. What’s at Stake.

    The crypto exchange is clashing with the regulatory agency over whether some tokens meet the definition of a security. It could be a test case for the industry.

  • SEC says 9 out of 25 assets in crypto insider trading case are securities

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleged in a civil suit filed last week that nine of the 25 crypto assets traded in the first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case were securities and that leaking confidential information, therefore, amounted to securities fraud. See related article: Former Coinbase manager arrested on insider trading charges Fast facts […]

  • Social Security Changes That May Be Coming for 2023

    For the last 10 years or so, Social Security has been a fairly static program, with few major changes. But when inflation makes big news, so too does Social Security. This is because so many aspects...

  • Adam Kinzinger says he 'got super drunk' when Trump visited Republicans at a legislative retreat in January 2017: 'How do we deal with this?'

    Long before breaking with the former president and serving on the January 6 committee, Kinzinger worked to cope with Trump's influence on the party.

  • A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

    "Look, it's not just me that is saying that Donald Trump is unfit for office. It's other entities owned by Rupert Murdoch," Cheney said

  • The Yale historian who predicted Trump’s fascist turn foresees Putin’s failure in Ukraine: ‘You pretend to win a war and we pretend to show enthusiasm’

    Russia's 'doom propaganda' is serving as 'rhetorical preparation for a power struggle after Putin falls,' he wrote.

  • Trump Peeved He Couldn’t Give Himself the Medal of Honor: ‘They Wouldn’t Let Me Do It’ (Video)

    After he flew to Iraq, the former president thought he was worthy of the honor awarded to servicemen who risk their lives during military operations

  • Judge rules Fulton DA can’t question lieutenant governor candidate in special grand jury

    A judge disqualified the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office from questioning state Sen. Burt Jones as part of an investigation in potential interference with the November 2020 presidential election. A replacement district attorney’s office will be selected to question Jones.

  • Trump: ‘Fox & Friends’ has gone to the ‘dark side’

    Former President Trump tore into Fox News’s flagship morning program on Monday, lashing out at its hosts for their coverage of his polling as he eyes another run for president in 2024. “@foxandfriends just really botched my poll numbers, no doubt on purpose,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, the social network platforming…

  • Why White Liberals Fail: how the Democrats lost the Deep South

    Why is the American South so politically conservative? It is poor; it needs reform. The basis exists for a class-based electorate, and yet, over a century on from the Civil War, things still split on race – to the Republican Party’s advantage.