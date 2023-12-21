Gazprom to pay $28 billion in taxes to Russian government in 2023

Gazprom disclosed part of its financial results for 2023

Russia’s state-owned fossil fuel exploiter, Gazprom, is expected to earn over 4 trillion rubles (approximately $44 billion) from gas exports and 3.4 trillion rubles (approximately $38 billion) from other activities, Russian media outlet Interfax reported on Dec. 20.

According to Gazprom deputy chairman Famil Sadygov, Gazprom’s EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) is expected to be around 2.2 trillion rubles ($24 billion).

“These results are achieved, in particular, by increasing gas supplies to China,” Sadygov said.

Gazprom estimates that the total tax payment in 2023 will be 2.5 trillion rubles ($28 billion), including 600 billion rubles ($6.64 billion) in additional mineral extraction tax accruals.

As a result, the Russian monopolist will pay 300 billion rubles ($3.32 billion) more in taxes than the profit it received before taxes, interest on loans, and depreciation.

Sadygov noted that Gazprom group consolidated all the free liquidity of its subsidiaries into a single pool in 2023.

“Thanks to this, by the end of 2023, we will have more than 420 billion rubles ($4.65 billion) in cash at our disposal,” said Sadygov.

“They will serve as a reinforcement of Gazprom's financial strength for the coming year. The Gazprom budget for 2024 is moderately conservative and balanced. In accordance with the contract, we plan to further increase gas supplies to China through the Power of Siberia pipeline.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine