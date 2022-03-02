Gazprom on Track to Pay Dollar Bonds Due March 7

(Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC, the Russian state-controlled energy giant, is already in the process of settling a $1.3 billion debt due on Monday.

The company wired the cash on Feb. 28 to the settlement bank, which will probably release the funds on March 4, a person familiar with the matter said, declining to be identified because the information is private. Gazprom also has a coupon payment nominally due a day earlier on a Swiss franc debt, which the person said will also be paid.

It’s a reprieve for Gazprom’s bonds, which lost about half of their value in just over a week as investors fretted over whether the company will settle next week’s payments. A spokesperson for Gazprom, which has an investment-grade score by all three major rating companies, declined to comment on whether the company will make the upcoming payments.

A broker lifted the price they’re willing to pay for the debt by 5 cents to 65 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, but the bond is still indicated well below face value and with a very wide bid-ask spread, signaling limited liquidity. Yesterday, a $2.5 million trade was recorded at a price of just 50 cents, based on Trace transaction data in the U.S.

Still, notes with a long time left to maturity weakened further on Wednesday. Unsecured bonds due 2034 sank more than 15 cents to 31 cents on the dollar as of 10:35 a.m. in New York, according to Trace.

While the bonds are Gazprom’s, they were issued by Gaz Capital SA, a special purpose vehicle incorporated in Luxembourg. Deutsche Bank AG’s London branch is listed as the principal paying agent of the dollar bonds due next week. The bank’s trust and agency services office and a representative didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

If the cash is already in an entity abroad, and the bonds were sold by an SPV, then sending the payment to bondholders may not be an issue, said Marc Ostwald, chief economist for ADM ISI.

The issuer, among Russia’s most prolific, is one of many that have seen their bonds plummet on concern that corporates can’t, or won’t, meet their debt obligations. A series of international sanctions have been imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. The government in Moscow responded by introducing some local capital controls that limit corporates’ abilities to service their ruble debts.

But there are other risks to consider, said Ostwald. Corporates like Gazprom “will do what Putin tells them to, and payments -- be that redemptions or coupons -- to non-Russian holders will have to be handled by local banking counterparts - will they even be even willing to make them or be fearful of litigation? And finally, the cash that’s abroad may well be frozen already.”

