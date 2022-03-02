Gazprom on Track to Pay Dollar Bonds Due March 7

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC, the Russian state-controlled energy giant, is already in the process of settling a $1.3 billion debt due on Monday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company wired the cash on Feb. 28 to the settlement bank, which will probably release the funds on March 4, a person familiar with the matter said, declining to be identified because the information is private. Gazprom also has a coupon payment nominally due a day earlier on a Swiss franc debt, which the person said will also be paid.

It’s a reprieve for Gazprom’s bonds, which lost about half of their value in just over a week as investors fretted over whether the company will settle next week’s payments. A spokesperson for Gazprom, which has an investment-grade score by all three major rating companies, declined to comment on whether the company will make the upcoming payments.

A broker lifted the price they’re willing to pay for the debt by 5 cents to 65 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, but the bond is still indicated well below face value and with a very wide bid-ask spread, signaling limited liquidity. Yesterday, a $2.5 million trade was recorded at a price of just 50 cents, based on Trace transaction data in the U.S.

Click here to see Gazprom’s outstanding debt

Still, notes with a long time left to maturity weakened further on Wednesday. Unsecured bonds due 2034 sank more than 15 cents to 31 cents on the dollar as of 10:35 a.m. in New York, according to Trace.

While the bonds are Gazprom’s, they were issued by Gaz Capital SA, a special purpose vehicle incorporated in Luxembourg. Deutsche Bank AG’s London branch is listed as the principal paying agent of the dollar bonds due next week. The bank’s trust and agency services office and a representative didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

If the cash is already in an entity abroad, and the bonds were sold by an SPV, then sending the payment to bondholders may not be an issue, said Marc Ostwald, chief economist for ADM ISI.

The issuer, among Russia’s most prolific, is one of many that have seen their bonds plummet on concern that corporates can’t, or won’t, meet their debt obligations. A series of international sanctions have been imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. The government in Moscow responded by introducing some local capital controls that limit corporates’ abilities to service their ruble debts.

But there are other risks to consider, said Ostwald. Corporates like Gazprom “will do what Putin tells them to, and payments -- be that redemptions or coupons -- to non-Russian holders will have to be handled by local banking counterparts - will they even be even willing to make them or be fearful of litigation? And finally, the cash that’s abroad may well be frozen already.”

(Updates with latest trading in Gazprom bonds in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Commodities Hit New Highs as Traders Shun Russian Purchases

    (Bloomberg) -- Global commodity markets surged to multiyear highs on Wednesday after traders backed away from Russia, sparking anxiety that supply will fall short in everything from wheat to natural gas. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Sa

  • Stocks Gain, Bonds Drop After Powell’s Reassurance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed, while bonds fell after Jerome Powell reassured investors that the Federal Reserve remains committed to fighting the fastest inflation in 40 years with rate hikes, despite uncertainties caused by the geopolitical turmoil.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledge

  • £430billion wipeout: Russian stocks crash 98% on London indexes as sanctions bite

    UK-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. The Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, which tracks London-traded Russian companies, has plunged 98% in two weeks. The slump has wiped out $572 billion (£430 billion) from the market value of 23 stocks, including Gazprom, Sberbank of Russia and Rosneft, according to Bloomberg calculations.

  • Can Europe Replenish Its Depleting Gas Inventories?

    European countries are facing a number of tough challenges in replenishing their natural gas inventories by next winter as storage levels are at 10-year lows

  • Europe's natural gas problem gets worse

    Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios VisualsEuropean natural gas prices have risen an astounding 60% this week, as investors panic about disruptions to supplies.Driving the news: Benchmark natural gas prices briefly touched a record high of €194 euros per megawatt-hour on Wednesday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Europe gets 40% of its natural gas from Russia. Gas is crucial for heating homes, power generation and industrial activity on the conti

  • Oil prices surge over 7% as global crude reserve release disappoints

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices surged over 7% on Tuesday to their highest since 2014, as a global agreement to release crude reserves failed to calm fears about supply disruptions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Members of the International Energy Agency (IEA), which includes the United States and Japan, agreed to release 60 million barrels of crude from their reserves to try to quell the sharp increase in prices that pushed major benchmarks past $100 a barrel. Brent futures rose $7.00, or 7.1%, to settle at $104.97 a barrel, their highest close since August 2014.

  • How to steal Jodi Comer's 'Free Guy' look with HyperX headphones

    You can get high-quality audio and gaming equipment from HP, including the HyperX headphones that Jodi Comer's character wears in 'Free Guy.'

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Explosive Coffee Shop Is Growing Faster Than Starbucks and Dunkin

    There is good reason to expect coffee shop chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) will post some caffeinated results when it reports earnings on Tuesday. In a recent analysis of customer foot traffic to Dutch Bros, Starbucks, and Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN), Placer.ai found it was Dutch Bros that showed the most impressive growth compared to pre-pandemic periods.

  • Shares of Cortes Campers parent triple on news of first travel trailer shipment

    A week ago, US Lighting said its Cortes Camper unit had shipped its first 17-foot, molded fiberglass travel trailer to RV Center Idaho. Now, the shares of parent US Lighting Group have more than tripled.

  • Russia owns $140 billion in Chinese bonds, which could help it skirt Western sanctions, analysts say

    Russia's central bank and sovereign fund own about $140 billion in Chinese bonds, according to estimates by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Russia will ban Western companies from exiting investments as BP and others dash for the door

    Russia is stepping up its defense of its beleaguered financial system as major Western companies try to ditch their investments.

  • Accel announces new $650 million fund to back Indian startups

    Accel has announced its seventh India fund, with $650 million to invest as the storied venture investor looks to double down on its bet on the world’s second-largest internet market and also be more aggressive in the Southeast Asia region, two partners told TechCrunch in an interview. The unveiling of the new fund, whose first set of checks are expected to be wired within weeks, comes less than two and a half years after Accel unveiled its sixth fund in late 2019. The Silicon Valley venture capital firm, one of the earliest investors in India, has a large portfolio of unicorn startups in the South Asian country.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • Kmart’s once-iconic empire has been decimated to only four U.S. stores

    Once a retailer powerhouse, today Kmart only has a handful of stores open.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    No one knows whether the stock market's volatility and price drop are the beginning of a more severe decline or just a temporary dip. Meanwhile, Nvidia's gaming business is going through a massive upgrade cycle, as video gamers adopt Nvidia's latest RTX graphics cards to play the latest games at the highest graphics fidelity.

  • Ford Doesn’t Want to Get Disrupted by Tesla, So It’s Disrupting Itself

    Ford announces bold plans to reorganize its operations. The auto maker wants to make sure its legacy auto business doesn't get in the way of EV growth.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • Russian rouble plunges to new low in Moscow as sanctions tighten

    The rouble fell 4.7% to 106.02 against the dollar in Moscow trade, earlier hitting 110.0, a record low. For the third day in a row, the rouble was weaker outside Russia, trading at 112 to the dollar on the EBS electronic trading platform, but still off an all-time low of 120 hit on Monday. Russia has responded by doubling interest rates to 20% and telling companies to convert 80% of their foreign currency revenues on the domestic market as the central bank, or CBR, which is now under Western sanctions, has stopped foreign exchange interventions.