Gazprom unprofitable during the first half of 2023 – just second time in 25+years

Due to a sharp drop in revenue from gas exports amidst rising costs and capital investments, Gazprom’s gas business ended up in the red during the first half of the year.

Read also: Gazprom aims to seize Russian branch of Deutsche Bank – report

Such a scenario also occurred in the first half of 2020, during the height of the COVID pandemic, and previously in 1998. With gas prices declining in Europe, the situation could get even worse. The reduction in gas exports to Europe, coupled with decreasing export prices and increasing taxes, has led Gazprom's gas business into its first loss since the pandemic and the second in the last 25 years.

The main company’s net loss amounted to 255 billion rubles ($2.67 million). According to international financial standards, Gazprom reported a profit of 296 billion rubles ($3.95 billion), but this figure was mainly supported by the oil business – Gazprom Neft contributed 304 billion rubles ($3.18 billion) in profit during the first half.

Read also: Czech energy group ČEZ initiates arbitration against Russia’s Gazprom

A similar situation can be seen with revenue. Revenue across all the group’s companies, excluding the main gas-related business, practically remained unchanged, only decreasing by 2.1% in the first half, amounting to 2.4 trillion rubles ($25.01 billion), of which 1.55 trillion rubles ($16.21 billion) is attributed to Gazprom Neft.

Gazprom’s revenue plummeted by 65%, reaching 2.74 trillion rubles ($28.65 billion), with revenue directly from gas sales dropping to 1.7 trillion rubles ($17.78 billion).

In 2020, the company faced such figures due to global hydrocarbon prices hitting a 20-year low: the average Brent price was $39.9 per barrel, while the average export price for Gazprom's gas was $124 per 1,000 cubic meters. This year, prices for oil and gas have been significantly higher: Brent crude at $78.5, and the average gas price in Europe around $510 per 1,000 cubic meters.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine