What Is GB Group's (LON:GBG) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding GB Group (LON:GBG) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 14% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 15% over a quarter. Unfortunately, the full year gain of 4.2% wasn't so sweet.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does GB Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

GB Group's P/E of 74.20 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that GB Group has a higher P/E than the average (31.5) P/E for companies in the software industry.

That means that the market expects GB Group will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

GB Group increased earnings per share by an impressive 16% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 19%. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

GB Group's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals just 4.4% of GB Group's market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Bottom Line On GB Group's P/E Ratio

GB Group's P/E is 74.2 which suggests the market is more focussed on the future opportunity rather than the current level of earnings. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is very good. So on this analysis it seems reasonable that its P/E ratio is above average. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about GB Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 64.8 back then to 74.2 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.