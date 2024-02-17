GBAPS Board calls another special session to discuss Tiller Jr. situation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Area Public School district officials have scheduled another special meeting for Saturday afternoon.

According to agenda notes, the purpose of the meeting is to:

“Confer with legal counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or is likely to become involved, and Wisconsin Statute 19.85 (1)(c) – Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility to wit: discuss strategy for potential litigation and conferring with legal counsel regarding a personnel matter pertaining to the Superintendent of Schools and Learning.” Green Bay Area Public School district Board of Education

This is a closed session meeting (which is standard when discussing personnel matters or litigation). However, according to agenda notes the Board of Education may reconvene in open session to vote on items discussed in closed session.

Superintendent Claude Tiller Jr. is on administrative leave as district officials continue to look into comments he allegedly made on an Atlanta-based radio talk show at the beginning of the month.

According to a former school board member who claims he saw the video recording before it got removed from the internet, Tiller Jr. made disparaging remarks about coworkers, teachers in the district, and the Green Bay community.

Local 5 News has not been able to see the video recording yet, so we aren’t going into detail about what the former school board member claims Tiller Jr. said in the video.

Neither Tiller Jr. nor the members of the Board of Education have commented on the situation. An attorney for the Board of Education said that the district does have a copy of the video recording of the interview and will release it to media on Wednesday.

This is the second time this week the Board of Education has called a special session to discuss the matter related to Superintendent Tiller Jr.

About two dozen people showed up to the first meeting on Thursday to support the superintendent.

