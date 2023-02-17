GBI agent Mark Lavender moves from Athens office to supervise Conyers office

A law enforcement officer who began his career with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department has been promoted to special agent in charge of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s field office in Conyers.

Mark Lavender’s promotion was announced Thursday by the GBI. He will supervise an office in a nine-county area of metro Atlanta that includes Clayton, Cobb, Dekalb, Douglas, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Newton and Rockdale counties.

Mark Lavender is the new supervisor the GBI's field office in Conyers.

Lavender, who joined the Athens-Clarke police in 1998, has been a GBI agent for 22 years. He joined in 2001 and was assigned to the Gainesville Regional Drug Enforcement Office and later worked in Canton, and the GBI’s major theft unit.

Lavender, who grew up in Elberton, became assistant agent in charge of the GBI’s office in Athens in 2019.

Lavender said Friday that his time with Athens-Clarke police was rewarding.

"I loved the teamwork and family environment at Athens-Clarke County and the way the department came together to perform a mission for the people. I loved working there," he said about a period when Jack Lumpkin was chief.

"All of the guys that were on my shift are basically supervisors now," he said.

But when he left for the GBI it was a move he sought.

"It worked out well in my personal life, the timing of it. Back then the state hired less frequently," he said. "I loved my time in Athens, but the bureau was my career goal."

