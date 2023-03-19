GBI agents continue to search for answers in homicide that took place 9 years ago

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents asked the public for more information regarding a murder that took place several years ago.

On March 18, 2014, Montevious Flentall was found shot to death in his Pageland Drive home in Toccoa.

According to investigators, several individuals were seen quickly leaving the area of the home in a gray Ford Edge and driving to Seneca, South Carolina.

Descriptions of the individuals were not provided.

Saturday marked the ninth anniversary of Flentall’s murder, and his family is still working to bring those responsible to justice.

“The community’s involvement is so important in the successful outcome of this and other cases,” officials said in a statement Saturday.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the GBI Office in Cleveland at 706-348-4866.

