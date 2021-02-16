GBI, Americus Police make arrests in murder case

The Albany Herald, Ga.

Feb. 16—AMERICUS — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, working in tandem with the Americus Police Department, announced the arrest of two individuals in connection to the Jan. 3 death of Sammie White in Americus.

On Friday, Prelvis McKenzie, 31, of Americus, and Kenyatta Harvey, 30, also of Americus, were charged with murder and aggravated assault. The arrests stem from the death of Sammie White at 121A Cherokee St. in Americus. Harvey was taken into custody at the Americus Police Department and subsequently transported to the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center for booking. McKenzie was already incarcerated at the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center at the time of his arrest on unrelated charges.

The arrests were the results of a joint investigation between the GBI and Americus Police Department.

The GBI and APD encourage the citizens of Americus and Sumter County to contact law enforcement with any additional information pertaining to this case. If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Americus GBI Office at (229) 931-2439 or the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

APD also announced that on Feb. 10, Zy'ibraviann Temale Streeter, 20, was apprehended after a foot chase. He was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that occurred on Nov. 10, 2020 in the 100 block of Hosanna Circle in Americus.

Streeter was armed with a 40 caliber handgun at the time of his arrest. He was charged with one count of armed robbery, four counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony related to the November incident. He also was charged with reckless conduct related to the attempt to elude capture. Additional charges may be pending.

Streeter is being held at the Sumter County Jail.

