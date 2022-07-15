GBI announces promotion

Jul. 15—The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the promotion of Renea Green to Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the GBI's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.

ASAC Green will be responsible for supervision of the staff assigned to this statewide unit that conducts both proactive and reactive investigations involving child exploitation to include child pornography, child sex trafficking and the forensic examination of electronic devices.

Her duties will also include assisting in the operations of the Georgia's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that consists of over 260 affiliate members from state, local and federal law enforcement agencies within Georgia and one of 61 ICAC Task Forces nationwide.

ASAC Green began her law enforcement career as a special agent with the GBI on July 16, 2006. ASAC Green has held assignments at the former Macon Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit and the Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit focusing on both child sex trafficking and adult sex and labor trafficking of adults and minors.

She is a P.O.S.T. certified instructor, a task force officer with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations and a board member of the North Georgia Mountain Crisis Network Center.

ASAC Green resides in her hometown of Ellijay.