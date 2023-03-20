GBI announces promotion of Justin Lowthorpe

Mar. 20—DECATUR — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced recently the promotion of Justin "Cricket" Lowthorpe to assistant special agent in charge (ASAC) of the GBI's Region 13 Field Office in Perry. Lowthorpe will be responsible for assisting the special agent in charge with the daily operations and supervision of special agents assigned to the office.

Lowthorpe began his law enforcement career with the Marion County Sheriff's Office in 2006 as a jailer/dispatcher. In 2010, he became a certified peace officer and served the Marion County Sheriff's Office as a sheriff's deputy. He worked for the Columbus Police Department from 2014 to 2015. In 2015, Lowthorpe was hired as a GBI special agent and assigned to the Region 3 Field Office in Americus.

Lowthorpe is a member of the Bomb Disposal Unit, the Interview and Interrogation Team, and is a Georgia P.O.S.T.-certified instructor. He graduated from Columbus State University with a bachelor of science degree in Criminal Justice in 2010. He is from and currently resides in Buena Vista.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation comprises four divisions: the Georgia Crime Information Center, the Crime Laboratory, the Investigative Division, and the Legal Division. The GBI has more than 900 employees and a current budget of $147,482,036.