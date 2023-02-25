GBI announces promotion of Ryan Carmichael to inspector

Feb. 25—DECATUR — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced recently the promotion of Ryan Carmichael to inspector. He will provide supervisory and administrative oversight to several Investigative Division work units around the state, including the Atlanta Regional Investigative Office and its Training Unit.

Inspector Carmichael began his law enforcement career as a police officer with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department in 1999. He then became employed with the GBI in 2001 and held assignments as a special agent in the Region 13-Perry, Region 6-Milledgeville, Middle Georgia Regional Drug Enforcement Office, and the GBI Training Unit offices. He was promoted to assistant special agent in charge and served at the Georgia Information Sharing and Analysis Center and the Region 6 office. He was promoted to Special Agent in Charge of GISAC in 2018, where he served until his promotion to inspector.

Carmichael graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA degree in Criminal Justice and Sociology in 1999 and received a Master of Public Safety Administration from Columbus State University in 2017. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia (Session 281) and is a native of Lilburn.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation comprises four divisions: the Georgia Crime Information Center, the Crime Laboratory, the Investigative Division, and the Legal Division. The GBI has more than 900 employees and a current budget of $147,482,036.