GBI arrest man for operating chop shop after investigation crossed state lines

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested a Marion County man for operating a “chop shop” as a result of an investigation that crossed state lines.

On August 3, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation requested assistance from GBI regarding a multi-state “chop shop” operation, according to a news release by GBI. The joint investigation conducted by the ALEA, GBI and Columbus Police Department resulted in multiple search warrants being executed on Aug. 10.

Investigators executed one warrant at 354 Geneva Road in Buena Vista, where law enforcement seized three vehicles with fraudulent VINs, multiple firearms and over $75,000, according to the release. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search.

Jose Mezquite Ramirez, 45, was arrested Aug. 10 by GBI, and was charged with the following:

Operating a chop shop;

Buying, selling, receiving, concealing, using, possessing or disposing of motor vehicles or parts from which the identification has been removed or altered;

Theft by receiving stolen property-automobile;

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He is being held in the Marion County Jail, the release said, and once the case has been completed it will be turned over to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit for prosecution.