GBI arrests 16-year-old boy and his mother for murder of man found shot to death in crashed car

A Georgia teen and his mother have been arrested in the shooting death of a man after he was found in a crash car in Dodge County.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in Eastman, Georgia on Aug. 21 around 6:30 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a wrecked car that hit a tree. The driver, Za’Quon Brown, 21, was found dead inside the car from a gunshot wound.

Eastman police called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation.

The GBI said Andre Lynn Johnson, 16, was charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault resulting in a death. His mother, Jemel Wilcox, 38, was arrested and charged with making false statements and writings related to the investigation. The GBI said additional charges are anticipated.

It’s unclear what Brown’s motive for the shooting was or if he and the victim knew each other.