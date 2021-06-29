GBI arrests Albany man on sexual exploitation of children charges

Jun. 29—ALBANY — Jarred Michael Wright, 22, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children (possession of child pornography) by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.

The GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation into Wright's online activity after receiving a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the online possession and distribution of images depicting child pornography. This investigation led to a search warrant of Wright's mobile device and his subsequent arrest. The GBI was assisted by the Albany Police Department and Dougherty County Police Department in taking Wright into custody. Wright was booked into the Dougherty County Jail upon his arrest.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at (404) 270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.