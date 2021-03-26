GBI arrests Dougherty County Probate Court Judge Leisa Blount

Mar. 26—ALBANY — The GBI has arrested and charged Dougherty County Probate Judge Leisa Blount, 56, with one count of terroristic threats and one count of violation of oath by public officer.

On March 15, the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester was asked by Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul to aid in reference to allegations that Blount threatened a Dougherty County employee. In the presence of witnesses, Blount made a verbal threat of violence.

Blount turned herself in at the Dougherty County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing and when complete will be turned over to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for prosecution.