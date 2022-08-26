GBI arrests four Sylvanians in connection to November fire that killed one man

Almost a year after his death, arrests have been made in Charles Brady Gibson's death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported via news release on Monday, Aug. 22, that they had arrested four Sylvania residents in connection to the fire that killed Gibson.

In the early hours of November 23, 2021, Screven County Sheriff's Office responded to a structure fire at 1430 Old Poor Robin Rd., approximately five miles east of downtown Sylvania. Gibson's body was discovered after the fire was extinguished. He was 46-years-old.

Gibson's body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s office where his death was ruled a homicide.

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, the agency obtained arrest warrants for the following residents:

Labaron Quinterius Brown, 18, for murder and armed robbery.

Timothy Marad Omarious Wheeler, 21, for murder, armed robbery and arson first degree.

Jennifer Elaine Brinson, 28, for murder, armed robbery and arson first degree.

Tyler Roberson, 21, for arson first degree.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: GBI arrests four Sylvanians in connection to deadly November fire