GBI arrests mayor of Enigma

Dec. 22—ENIGMA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested the mayor of the Berrien County town of Enigma earlier this week.

The GBI charged Cecil Giddens, 79, with simple battery, two counts of simple assault, two counts of battery, and two counts of disorderly conduct, the agency said on Friday.

Warrants were taken on Wednesday. Giddens turned himself in without incident to the Berrien County Jail on Thursday.

On June 15, the GBI was requested by the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office to investigate an alleged assault that occurred at a city council meeting on June 12. On Oct. 27, Giddens allegedly assaulted another city council member, and the GBI was also requested to investigate that incident. The charges against Giddens stem from both incidents, the GBI said.

No information has been released about Giddens' status with the city since his arrest.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office at (229) 686-7015 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas, Georgia at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review and prosecution.