GBI arrests mother in Moultrie child abuse case

Jun. 29—MOULTRIE — The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has arrested a Moultrie mother in connection the abuse of an infant.

The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office requested the GBI's assistance in an infant-child victim investigation on June 8, the GBI said in a press release Thursday morning.

"The child victim was transferred to a Florida hospital with a skull fracture and two healing leg fractures. The child has since been released and is recovering from its injuries," GBI Special Agent Jamy Steinberg said in the release.

The collaborating agencies arrested the child's 19-year-old mother on June 27 at about 3 p.m. at the Colquitt County Jail. She was charged with cruelty to children in the first degree and cruelty to children in the second degree.

This case remains active, the GBI said, and anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.