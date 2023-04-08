GBI arrests Ohio man and woman during DeKalb County park raid

Two people from Ohio were arrested and charged after DeKalb County police executed a raid in late March.

On March 24, DeKalb County Government issued an executive order that the park and other nearby properties be closed due to the discovery of “hidden traps or other devices designed to injure, maim or cause the death of adults, children, and pets.”

CEO Michael Thurmond revealed images of boards with nails, sharp rusted wire and other items at a news conference.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 30-year-old Virigina Heckel and 20-year-old Rober Rayner, both of Ohio, were arrested near the future site of the Atlanta Public Training Center after police raided the site at Intrenchment Creek Park on March 27.

The purpose of the raid was to clear the park of unauthorized people and vehicles, hidden traps, or other dangerous devices, and to secure the entrances and exits of the property.

Heckel was charged with criminal trespass and Rayner was charged with obstruction at the park.

