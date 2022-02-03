GBI arrests Warwick police officer on drug charges

Feb. 3—WARWICK — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office has arrested an Albany man who is a police officer in the city of Warwick, the GBI announced in a news release.

Leon Mitchell, 32, of Albany, was arrested on the following charges:

—Two counts of sale/distribution of marijuana, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, three counts of violation of oath of office, and two counts of use of a communication device during the commission of a felony.

The GBI SWRDEO received information that Mitchell was selling marijuana while on duty and in uniform as a police officer for the Warwick Police Department. During the investigation, agents began obtaining marijuana from Mitchell in Worth County and in Lee County.

The investigation culminated with the arrest of Mitchell at the Warwick Police Department and a search of the vehicle Mitchell was driving. Additional marijuana, scales and plastic bags were located within the vehicle. Mitchell was booked into the Worth County Jail. The investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the District Attorney's Office when complete.

The SWRDEO lauded the investigative support and cooperation provided by the Crisp County Sheriff's Office, the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the Worth County Sheriff's Office, and the Warwick Police Department.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office in Albany services 42 counties in southwest Georgia and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.

