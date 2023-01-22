GBI arrests woman accused of drowning 4-year-old, Georgia deputies say
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a woman accused of drowning a child.
Burke County sheriff officials said on Jan. 17 at 8:30 p.m., the GBI arrested 66-year-old Lexie C. Tenhuisen of Waynesville, North Carolina.
Authorities said Tehuisen is accused of drowning four-year-old Israel Scott in June 2022.
Tenhuisen was booked into the Burke County Detention Center on one count of involuntary manslaughter. She has since posted her $10,000 cash preset bond from the Magistrate Court Bond Schedule.
