GBI asks for help IDing woman in alleged murder case

Apr. 27—The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has asked for help identifying and finding a woman believed to be the last person to interact with Bethlehem's Rossana Delgado.

Delgado was reported missing April 16 and found dead in a Gilmer County home four days later. Authorities are calling her death a murder, and have issued arrest warrants for four people they have identified as suspects, including one Austell man.

On Tuesday, the GBI released a brief video captured April 16 by a security camera showing a woman checking out several items at what appears to be a grocery store. In the video, she is wearing a patterned grey sweatshirt with an orange mark on the chest, a face mask and glasses. Authorities believe she was the last person to interact with Delgado.

The named suspects are: Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, of Austell; Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain; Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville; and Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City.

Monday, the GBI shared the picture of a fifth suspect and asked for help identifying the man.

Officials believe all five suspects may have fled the state.

The GBI is collaborating in the investigation with the Gilmer and Barrow counties' sheriff's offices, and the DeKalb and Chamblee police departments "as well as multiple state, local and Federal agencies."

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), report the information online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the mobile app, See Something Send Something.