GBI autopsy: Man in police pursuit died of crash trauma, not gunshot

Oct. 6—A 35-year-old Brunswick man died of injuries sustained in a crash that occurred while eluding a police traffic stop shortly after midnight Monday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation told The News on Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement officials at the scene of the crash at Johnston and 2nd streets initially concluded that Joseph Allen Hodge fatally shot himself in the head after the 12:16 a.m. crash, according to reports obtained by The News.

However, an autopsy by the medical examiner at the GBI crime lab in Pooler determined that Hodge died of blunt force trauma, said Stacy Carson, agent in charge of the GBI's Kingland office. The autopsy was completed Tuesday afternoon, she said.

"He died due to injuries sustained during the accident," Carson said. "The autopsy revealed no gunshot wound. A gun was found on scene upon officers' arrival, but he died of blunt force trauma."

The incident began when a Glynn County police officer initiated a traffic stop on Hodge, who was driving an unregistered 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe, according to a Georgia State Patrol report. Hodge attempted to elude the officer, "driving recklessly" and traveling southbound as he came to the intersection where Johnston Street ends at 2nd Street, the state patrol said.

The Tahoe skidded more than 60 feet across the intersection before the front driver's side of the vehicle slammed into a utility pole on the opposite side of 2nd Street, the state patrol said.

Glynn County Police told the responding trooper that Hodge was hanging out of the driver's side window with a head wound and that a handgun was located on the ground between the utility pole and the vehicle, the state patrol report said.

"The investigating trooper was advised first responding units on scene found (Hodge) slumped out of the driver window with a gunshot wound to the head and a handgun found on the ground between the vehicle and the power pole," the state patrol report stated.

County police pulled Hodge from the vehicle and summoned county fire-rescue EMS crews to the scene, the state patrol reported.

County police had the firearm "cleared, secured, and placed on the hood of the pursuit patrol car," the state patrol reported.

The Glynn County coroner declared Hodge dead at the scene later Monday morning.

County police asked GBI to investigate Hodge's death.

The crash itself was investigated by the Georgia State Patrol.

A state patrol spokesman told The News that the reporting trooper at Monday's crash consulted with a GBI agent on scene in compiling his report.

The News has requested a copy of the county police department's report on the incident. Police said the report is not ready for release.

The incident is an example of why the medical examiner's autopsy results are so vital in death investigations, Carson said.

County police have requested The News to not report the officer's name at this time, citing possible ties to ongoing investigations.

The state patrol also reported that alcohol likely played a role in the crash.

Hodge's vehicle "emitted a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" and "numerous" opened and unopened beer cans. Shot-sized liquor bottles also were found inside the vehicle, the state patrol reported.

The vehicle involved was unregistered, but it had a license plate affixed that was registered to a 2003 Town and Country van in Liberty County, the state patrol reported.

Glynn County police officers have been involved in 26 incidents this year that involved pursuit of a vehicle in which the subject refused law enforcement commands to stop, department records show. On three of those occasions, the officers involved ceased the pursuit, which is usually a decision made to avoid endangering the public.