GBI called to investigate after Bibb County Sheriff’s deputy shoots murder suspect

The GBI has been called in to investigate a confrontation Wednesday in Macon between a Bibb County Sheriff’s deputy and a murder suspect.

According to information from the GBI and Bibb sheriff’s office, deputies learned that Anthony Donnell Baldwin Jr., 30, was in a GMC Yukon reported stolen near the intersection of Felton Avenue and Alabama Street south of downtown Macon.

Baldwin is a suspect in the Nov. 14 fatal shooting of Claudette June Brown, 49, in the 1200 block of Baker Drive, which runs off Newberg Avenue about a mile south of Eisenhower Parkway.

Deputies found Baldwin in the SUV and stopped him. He got out of the vehicle and then reached back in to grab a firearm, according to the GBI.

A Bibb County deputy shot Baldwin in the back. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Deputies found a child in the SUV, who was uninjured. No deputy was hurt in the incident, either.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate the shooting. The GBI will turn over their case file to Macon DA Anita Howard’s office for review when their investigation is complete.