GBI called to investigate fifth police shooting this year in Savannah

This is a developing story.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called early Friday to investigate a police-involved shooting at the intersection of Gwinnett and Magazine streets in West Savannah, the Savannah Police Department confirmed in a tweet and in an email. The individual who was shot, who remains unidentified, has died.

No officers were harmed in the shooting, according to SPD's tweet. A spokeswoman for the GBI did not yet have any specifics on the case.

Is the Savannah Police officer shortage just part of a national trend? We take a closer look

Officers are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Gwinnett and Magazine streets. The GBI has been requested to the scene to lead the investigation. No officers were harmed in this incident. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) June 24, 2022

Per SPD's protocol, the GBI is called to investigate police shootings. The police shooting is the sixth in Chatham County this year and the fifth in Savannah. A list of police shootings this year can be found on the GBI's website.

A video shared on Facebook after the shooting showed onlookers rushing near the victim, a Black man, as two officers stood near his body; they also urged police to help the man whose body was sprawled in the street.

About four minutes into the video, officers are seen giving the man CPR. Commenters in the video could be heard saying the victim had a gun but did not point it at any of the officers.

No further details have been released.

Raisa is a Watchdog and Investigative Reporter for The Savannah Morning News. Contact her at rhabersham@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia Bureau of Investigation fifth police shooting in Savannah