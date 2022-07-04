GBI called to investigate after Houston County Sheriff’s deputies shoot armed man

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office has asked the GBI to investigate a July 3 shooting where a deputies killed a local man who had barricaded himself inside his home and then emerged with a gun.

According to a GBI press release, the sheriff’s office visited a home in the 400 block of Tharpe Road Sunday in response to a request for a welfare check on James Parks, 44, of Warner Robins. Parks had barricaded himself in his home and was believed to be suicidal.

According to the release, after deputies made several attempts to talk to him, Parks came out of his house holding a gun. Parks chambered a round and was shot as he turned toward deputies, according to the GBI’s preliminary investigation.

Parks was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No deputies were injured.

The GBI’s investigation will be turned over to Houston County District Attorney William Kendall’s office for review once it’s completed. According to the release, the killing is the 64th officer-involved shooting the GBI investigated this year.