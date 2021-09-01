GBI: Camden man charged with assault in law enforcement shooting

Sep. 1—A Camden County man was arrested last week for his involvement in a shootout May 4 with sheriff's deputies that left him wounded and a woman dead, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday.

Camden County Sheriff's Office deputies were assisted Aug. 25 by the U.S. Marshal's Service in arresting Varshawn Lamont Brown, 47. Brown remained Wednesday in the Camden County Detention Facility on charges filed by the GBI that included three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The incident occurred as sheriff's deputies executed a predawn search warrant at the home in the 12000 block of U.S. Highway 17 south of Woodbine, according to the GBI. The GBI says Brown and Lotoya Denise James, 37, both were shot in an exchange of gunfire that occurred after deputies knocked, announced themselves and entered the home with the search warrant.

James died at the scene. Brown was transported to a hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI to investigate. The GBI issued warrants May 24 for Brown's arrest on the charges.

Representing the family of James, Atlanta attorney Reginald Greene called in May for an independent investigation into the shooting. At the time, Greene questioned why only one deputy wore a body camera at the time the search warrant was served. Based on a review of that footage, Greene maintains that Brown and James were not given enough time to answer the door before deputies kicked it in.