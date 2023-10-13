GBI continues probe of shooting that followed chase in Oconee County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is continuing its probe into the shooting of a Watkinsville man that occurred Sept. 21, when law enforcement pursued him in a vehicle chase from Oconee County into Greene County.

The man, Cale Michael Phillips, apparently shot himself in the head after his vehicle was stopped by a deputy who used a PIT maneuver, according to a news release from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Phillips remained Friday in an Atlanta hospital, where he is being treated for the wound. At the time of the shooting it was described as life-threatening.

Greene County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said recently that he called the GBI to investigate the circumstances of the shooting due to the case involving a pursuit by law enforcement. The GBI office in charge of the probe did not immediately respond to a Banner-Herald inquiry into when the investigation results would be forwarded to the district attorney of Greene County.

Harrison said none of the pursuing officers − deputies in his office, the Greensboro Police Department, and Oconee deputies − fired their weapons during the attempt to arrest the suspect.

Watkinsville attorney Kevin Epps said Thursday that he went to the scene after the shooting as he represents the deputies in the case.

While there, Epps said GBI agents took photos of all officers involved and inspected their firearms and ammunition. Epps confirmed Harrison’s observations that no officers fired their weapons that evening.

The chase began after Oconee deputies attempted to serve a stalking warrant on Phillips at his home in Oconee County. However, Phillips fled and escaped in his vehicle, according to a news release prepared for the sheriff’s office by Epps.

After the vehicle was seen about 30 minutes later, a pursuit began which traveled into Greensboro.

Twice Phillips avoided attempts to stop his vehicle with spike strips, but he was stopped on Wrightsville Church Road south of Greensboro after an Oconee County deputy performed the PIT, according to Harrison.

Deputies broke out the rear window of the suspect’s vehicle and found him slumped over in the driver’s seat with a wound to his head, according to Harrison.

Deputies began first aid on Phillips, who was airlifted to Grady Hospital in Atlanta.

The sheriff’s office provided the media release prepared by Epps, but has withheld the incident report.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: GBI continues probe of shooting following high speed chase in Oconee