GBI: County tax commissioner arrested on drug charges

Lumpkin County Tax Commissioner Michael David Young was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Tuesday.

According to the GBI, Young faces charges related to unauthorized possession of controlled substances.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office asked GBI to investigate allegations about Young’s use of his office to obtain illegal drugs, according to the agency.

The GBI investigation did not “establish the use of the office for illegal drugs,” but was able to establish Young had illegally obtained and used prescription pills.

As a result, the tax commissioner was charged with possession of a scheduled II-controlled substance, use of a communication facility to commit a felony and conspiracy to purchase controlled substances.

Young turned himself into the Lumpkin County Detention Center, where he was booked on the aforementioned charges.

When the investigation is complete, the GBI said the case will be turned over to the Enotah Judicial Circuit for prosecution.

