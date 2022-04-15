GBI: Deputy shot man who smashed car window with a hatchet after swerving off highway

A Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot a man who smashed his driver’s side window with a hatchet after the two vehicles ran off the road, The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The GBI is investigating the shooting.

According to the GBI, the deputy was driving an unmarked police SUV on U.S. 441 when a speeding truck passed him and the deputy flashed his emergency lights. The truck, which was towing a trailer, swerved into the deputy’s lane. The vehicles didn’t collide, but they both ended up running onto an embankment near Shady Grove Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the truck, Eric Edward Webb, 43, of Franklin, North Carolina, got out of the truck with a hatchet in his hand and began hitting the deputy’s SUV, breaking the glass on the driver’s side window. The deputy fired at Webb from the SUV, hitting him multiple times.

Webb was taken to a hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. The deputy was not injured.

Officials did not say if Webb has been charged.

