New GBI director says as crime changes, so does law enforcement

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has named a new director, and he says he plans on keeping the fight against violent crime going strong.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne sat down with new GBI Director Chris Hosey, who says the GBI needs to be open to change as crime changes.

“We’re gonna keep our foot on the gas pedal. We’re gonna continue to address violent crime,” Hosey said.

Hosey spent several years on the GBI’s special enforcement team and even served as deputy director. He says, at heart, he’s still a street agent.

“I believe if I can be there, my folks are there, I need to be there with them if I can,” he said.

In 1987, Hosey began working with the GBI undercover in a pool of narcotics agents who were loaned out to communities across the state that needed fresh faces for drug buys. He says some of those days were close calls.

“Had a machete pulled on me one night down in southeast Georgia,” he recalled.

Hosey says he’s worked on street-level drug sales and major trafficking cases and dozens of homicides, including the 1999 murder of police officer Robbie Bishop on I-20 in Carroll County. Hosey had to travel to Toronto, Canada to assist in the suspect’s arrest.

“Do you anticipate major changes in how the GBI does its work?” Winne asked.

“Nothing immediately. I think we do a good job at what we’re doing,” Hosey replied.

He says they will continue emphasizing going after street gangs as major drivers of violent crime and are starting a second gang unit to focus on middle Georgia.

They will also continue an emphasis on drug enforcement, human trafficking, child exploitation and public corruption.

“I can’t get locked into what the GBI was 20 years ago because times have changed. We have got to change with the times,” Hosey said.

Hosey says previous directors did good work.

A GBI spokesperson says the crime lab has made major progress in cutting back the evidence backlog in most sections in recent years.

