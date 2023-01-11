GBI: Georgia man arrested in murder-for-hire scheme in attempt to kill former girlfriend

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against a former girlfriend.

Last year, the Cleveland Police Department in Georgia, began an investigation into Freddie Warthen, in regard to reports of him attempting to hire someone to kill a former girlfriend.

In December 2022, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it found evidence to support the claim.

During the investigation, agents also learned that Warthen reportedly tried to attack a person with a knife during a home invasion in the area of Judy Drive in November 2022.

According to authorities, the home invasion was not previously reported to the police.

On Friday, Warthen was arrested in White County and is facing charges of criminal solicitation, home invasion in the first degree, and aggravated assault.

Once the investigation is over, the case will be turned over to the Enotah Judicial Circuit.

