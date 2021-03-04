GBI: Gordon County Commission Chair Becky Hood under investigation

Mar. 4—The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has an open case involving Gordon County Commission Chair Becky Hood, although no one is saying what it's about.

Natalie Ammons, deputy director of public affairs with the GBI, confirmed that an investigation is ongoing for Hood. Joe Montgomery, special agent in charge with the GBI, declined to specify what the investigation concerns.

The Gordon County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI on Jan. 26, 2021, to initiate an investigation.

The sheriff's office and district attorney's office have recused themselves from the investigation, which is standard procedure when an investigation involves an elected official, Montgomery said.

The Georgia Attorney General's Office will appoint a prosecutor to review the case when it is completed and will advise if and what charges will be filed.

Because this is an open investigation, no other details are available for release at this time.

Hood did not return multiple calls and emails seeking comment.

A statement released by the Gordon County Commission said, "county officials are confident that this investigation does not involve any allegations pertaining to county business or Mrs. Hood's service to Gordon County as a commissioner. Gordon County has no further statement about this matter at this time."

Chief Deputy Sheriff Robert Paris with the Gordon County Sheriff's Office declined to comment on the case.

