GBI: Gunplay erupts during event on Albany Street

Dec. 27—Gunfire erupted outside the Roxy Theater building on Albany Street in Brunswick after midnight Sunday, prompting return gunfire from an off-duty city police officer, said Stacy Carson, agent in charge at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Kingsland office.

No injuries or deaths resulted from the exchange, although flying bullets struck several vehicles and a house, Carson said.

The off-duty officer, Brunswick Police detective Anthony Trollinger, was working security at an event there, Carson said. She said "multiple individuals" opened fire at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday outside of the building at 1603 Albany St., now operating as the Shockflow Entertainment and Event Center, Carson said.

Trollinger was off-duty when he fired his gun in response to shooters firing toward the building, Carson said.

Shooting into large crowds of people amounts to aggravated assault, which is the focus of the GBI investigation, Carson said.

Brunswick police requested the GBI to investigate the shooting.

Trollinger remains on active duty, Brunswick Police Capt. Angela Smith said.

"It is very fortunate that no one got hurt or worse during the shootings," Carson said. "There was an event taking place there, and the evidence shows multiple individuals shooting from multiple locations. A Brunswick officer was working there in an off-duty capacity when the shooting occurred, and he discharged his weapon.

"We are working this as an aggravated assault case, and our focus is on those who were doing the shooting. When you point a gun at somebody, that's aggravated assault."

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI's Kingsland office at 912-729-6198 or the GBI tips line at 800-597-8477. Tips also can be submitted online at gbi.georgia.gov.

The reckless gunplay ruined an otherwise peaceful and happy occasion, Smith said. When apprehended, those responsible will be charged to the fullest extent of the law, she said.

The building is located at the intersection of Albany and F streets, across the street from a row of single-family homes with basketball goals and inflated holiday figures in the front yards.

"For the most part, it seemed to be a peaceful night until the shots were fired," Smith said. "Those shots could have forever changed the lives of many people. We are just thankful no one was injured."