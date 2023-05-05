GBI identifies 4 people dead, 2 at McDonald’s, in south Georgia murder suicide

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the three victims of a murder-suicide in southwest Georgia and their killer.

The shooting unfolded Thursday morning in Moultrie. According to the GBI, Moultrie police were called to a McDonald’s after reports of a shooting at around 5:30 a.m.

As officers were headed to that scene, they got reports of another shooting on the 1100 block of 6th Street.

The GBI has identified the shooter as 26-year-old Kentavious White.

According to WALB, White shot his grandmother, 74-year-old Hilda Marshall and his mother, 50-year-old Susie Arnold, at their homes, which were next door to each other. Arnold died at the scene. Marshall was taken to the hospital, where she also died.

White then drove to a nearby McDonald’s, where he called the restaurant manager, 41-year-old Amia Smith, to the door and shot her to death. White then turned the gun on himself inside the restaurant, according to the GBI.

Smith was Whtie’s manager, agents said.

White’s motive has not been determined.







