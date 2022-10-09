GBI identifies Columbus man shot by police after allegedly brandishing hunting bow

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the suspect Columbus police shot Saturday after he allegedly threatened officers with a hunting bow during a confrontation.

That face-off followed reports of a domestic dispute involving a knife-wielding man who slashed a car’s tires in a Circle K parking lot and assaulted a woman there with a car jack, the agency said.

The GBI said Jonathan Powell, 45, was the suspect officers sought after they were called at 1:43 a.m. to the Circle K, at 4420 2nd Ave.They were told he walked toward Third Avenue.

When police found him in the 4200 block of Third Avenue, Powell was holding a knife and a ratchet strap, used to secure loads on trucks. He’s accused of ignoring orders to drop the items before an officer fired pepper balls to try to subdue him, the GBI said.

Powell threw the ratchet strap at one of the officers, made threats and walked into his 4239 Third Ave. home, the agency said.

“A short time later, Powell walked to the front doorway of the house and drew and pointed a compound bow at the officers,” the GBI said in a news release. “At this time, one of the officers shot Powell.”

Powell was taken by ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional. His wound is not thought to be life-threatening, the GBI said.

The agency did not identify the police officer who shot Powell. The GBI will investigate the shooting and submit its findings to the district attorney for review.

Anyone with information on the case may contact the agency’s Columbus field office at 706-565-7888, it said.