GBI identifies man killed by Columbus police after shooting officer

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified a man killed by police after he shot an officer Wednesday afternoon as 30-year-old Reginald Lamont Grant II.

Columbus police responded to two separate 911 calls regarding a domestic disturbance near the 4200 block of Earline Avenue. The second caller reported that a man, later identified to be Grant, was shooting a gun in the air, the GBI said in a news release.

When police arrived, Grant ran from them. Grant fired shots at officers as he fled, striking an unidentified male officer once in his ballistic vest.

The officer returned fire, hitting Grant multiple times. Grant received medical treatment at the scene but died from his gunshot wounds. The officer was treated at a Columbus hospital and has been released, GBI said.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you can contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Columbus field office at 706-565-7888 or you can leave a tip at 1-800-597-TIPS.

You can also leave tips at: https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online