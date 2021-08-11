GBI identifies man killed in deputies-involved shooting in Whitfield County

Aug. 11—The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified Steven Ray Bailey, 63, of Rocky Face, as the man killed in the deputies-involved shooting early Tuesday morning near the Rocky Face Post Office.

"The early investigation indicates that at approximately 11:33 p.m. (on Monday), Whitfield County deputies responded to several 911 calls on Highway 41 and Westgate Drive in Rocky Face about a shooting incident," the GBI said in a press release.

The press release said when deputies arrived, they "began to negotiate with an armed man."

"After several minutes of negotiations, the armed man began firing at the deputies with a handgun," the press release said. "The Whitfield County deputies returned fire, striking the man multiple times. Deputies began life-saving procedures and the man was transported to Hamilton Medical Center where he was pronounced dead."

In an email, Whitfield County Sheriff's Office Capt. Paul Woods said, "A Whitfield County Sheriff's deputy was involved in an officer-involved shooting in the early morning hours of Aug. 10."

He referred all other questions to the GBI.

The GBI said when its investigation is complete the findings "will be provided to the Whitfield County District Attorney's Office for review."